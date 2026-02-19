Paul G. Schmitt, a longtime, country based Hamburg resident, passed away on Feb. 8, 2026, in Morristown, just two days after celebrating his 70th birthday. He was surrounded by the love of his family and leaves behind a legacy of devotion, generosity, and pure joy.

Paul was born on Feb. 6, 1956, in Jersey City to the late Peter and Eileen Schmitt (née Butler), and was raised in Cliffside Park. As a teenager, he met the love of his life, Florence (née DeVito), while working just down the block from her. Their bond was immediate and enduring. His wife Florence, always claiming him to be her best friend. They married on Sept. 16, 1979, and later settled in Hamburg, where they built a beautiful life together and made their home for more than 40 years.

A true car enthusiast, Paul had a lifelong passion for automobiles—especially classic cars, Ford Mustangs, and later developed a love for Porsche, because his grandson Aiden said, “Grandpa wouldn’t it be cool if you had a Porsche to add to your car collection?”, later that day, he was on the phone fine printing the details for a beautiful white Porsche named Porscha.

He turned his passion into a career, owning and operating Henry’s Autobody and Frame in Bergenfield, which his son; Paul, Grandson; Nikolas, and family will continue to run in his honor. Through his craftsmanship, work ethic, and integrity, Paul earned not only lasting respect, but lifelong friendships. His Grandson Jaxon also enjoyed working at Henry’s at a very young age (2), and took his job very seriously. One year for his birthday all he wanted was extra Henry’s shirts for his Saturday work days.

Paul loved warm weather and spent countless hours swimming in his pool or playing golf with his best friend Dale, and son in law Tommy. He was a devoted New York Yankees fan, absolutely loved Christmas, and cherished family vacations—especially those that involved flying, with favorite destinations including Punta Cana, Bahamas, and Florida. Music brought him great joy, particularly live performances by Bruce Springstein and Willie Nelson or sometimes himself. He would walk right up to the microphone, put in a request, and the crowd would all join in as he sang his heart out. He also enjoyed watching Yellowstone, sometimes thinking he was Rip himself wearing his cowboy hat on Sunday evenings, watching it with his family.

Paul and his wife developed a love for NASCAR and would travel from state to state cheering on their favorite drivers with brother in law Joey, and Cheryl. He admired the spirit of Harley-Davidson, he’s the only man we knew who could walk into Harley to purchase a new helmet, and instead walk out with a brand new 100th Anniversary bike.

Above all else, Paul lived for his family. He treated his wife like a princess, always supported his children, adored his grandchildren, and proudly attended every sporting event he could. Uniquely known as “everyone’s Grandpa,” Paul had a rare way of making people feel loved, welcomed, and deeply cared for.

Paul will be remembered for his big heart, infectious warmth, unwavering love for his family, and the joy he brought. Everyone should have been fortunate enough to know him.

He was destined to be a Dad. He worked long hours to provide for his family. When his children grew older, becoming a Grandpa was so special to him, because he saw how much joy it brought for his Dad. When he found out he was going to be a Grandpa, he shared the news with his Dad, and together they picked out his first grandson’s name, Nikolas. We would always joke with him and say “you love your grandkids more than your kids”, and his face would light up. We made a promise to keep his memory alive daily, so his youngest grandson, Tommy has the pleasure of knowing just how special he was and the difference he made in everyone’s lives.

He was one of the most humble men you could meet. His love for Christmas was quickly inherited by his only Granddaughter, Brooke. The sparkle in her eyes as she saw Santa shined even brighter through hers. Together they consistently shared the happiness of him handing out gifts, and Brooke opening them, whether they were hers or not. Always to give, never to receive. As a grandfather, he never raised his voice, unless of course it was to cheer the Yankees on, with his #1 fan, Mason as they yell together, THERE IT GOES! SEEEEEEEE YA!

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Florence Schmitt; his son, Paul Schmitt Jr. and his wife, Deidre; his daughters, Florence Fazio and her husband, Bo; Pamela Irvolino, and husband Thomas, his brothers, Peter (Wendy), Matty, Mark, and Andrew (Marissa) Schmitt; his sister, Christine (Bobby Allen); and his six cherished grandchildren, Nikolas, Aiden, Mason, Jaxon, Brooke, and Little T; his brother-in-law, Joseph DeVito and Cheryl; and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his sister, Deborah Theis, and his best friend, Joseph Bonardi.

Services will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family kindly requests that those wishing to honor his memory continue his legacy of generosity by donating to* St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.