Noel A. Phillips, age 79, of Hardyston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at his home.

Born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Edna (Harris) Phillips, Noel grew up in Pennsylvania and Little Falls before settling in Hardyston over 40 years ago. A model train enthusiast, Noel was a founding member of the Sussex County Railroad Club. He loved drawing, painting, and collecting models of anything transportation related, such as trains and antique cars. He was also a devoted volunteer at Grace’s Pantry of Franklin and a longtime active member of Hamburg Baptist Church.

Predeceased by his parents, and a granddaughter, Abigail Phillips, Noel is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Sisco) Phillips; sons James, Joseph, and Daniel Phillips (Ashley); ten grandchildren, Hannah Coleman (James), Lillian, Hailey, and William Phillips, John Collier, Bentley, James Jr., Nicholas, Erin, and Nora Phillips; as well as his great-granddaughter Claire Maxim. He is also survived by his cousin, Paul Sykes (Susan).

A visitation for Noel was held on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, from 3-7PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. The funeral service was on Thursday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace’s Food Pantry, located at 15 Corkhill Road, Franklin, NJ 07416.