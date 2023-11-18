x
Model trains on display today

HARDYSTON. Several model train displays will be set up at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Hardyston /
| 18 Nov 2023 | 07:48
    Sussex County Railroad Club member Dave Rutan explains the model train display at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hardyston. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    This is a model of the Sparta Train Station built by Dave Rutan.
    Visitors to the Sussex-Wantage library branch look at the club’s Halloween display of model trains in October. (Photo provided)
    From left are Sussex County Railroad Club members Dave Rutan, Robert Winter and Noel Phillips. At right is Douglas MacRae, director of Grace’s Pantry, a food pantry based in Franklin. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    A section of the large display has been designated in memory of Sussex County Railroad Club members who have died.
    Model trains on display today

Members of the Sussex County Railroad Club are taking their rails on the road.

Several model train displays will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hardyston.

The cost is $5 a family and $2 a person.

Baked goods will be for sale, and a special guest is expected to appear.

This is the fifth year that the club has brought its trains to the church, which is collecting new unwrapped toys for its holiday toy drive and canned or dry food for Grace’s Pantry.

Club member Robert Winter about 200 people have attended the show in the past.

Club members also will display model trains at these locations:

• Saturday, Dec. 2: Sussex-Wantage library branch, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.

• Saturday, Dec. 9: Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road.

• Saturday, Dec. 16: Dorothy Henry library branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon.