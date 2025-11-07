Micheline M. Gruber, 86, of Lafayette Township, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2025.

Born in Franklin, NJ, Micheline was a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg before moving to Lafayette 13 years ago. She attended Mountainside Nursing School and devoted over 50 years of her life to the nursing profession, serving more than 30 years at Andover Nursing Home and later continuing her career at Crestwood Nursing Home until her retirement.

A lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas of Aquin Roman Catholic Church in Ogdensburg, Micheline’s deep faith guided her throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and puzzles. She took immense joy in spending time with family and friends and especially her grandchildren, who were truly the light of her life.

Micheline was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Gruber; her parents, Michael and Dorothy Verbonich; and her brother, Mark Verbonich. She is survived by her loving sons: James Gruber and his wife, Mary Beth, Robert Gruber and his wife, Fabiana, and Mark Gruber and his wife, Laura; her cherished grandchildren: Allyson Pecylak and her husband, David, Richard Gruber, Julianna Gruber, Kathryn Gruber, and Jason Gruber; and her devoted companion, John Danis.

Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Thomas of Aquin R.C. Church, 53 Kennedy Avenue, Ogdensburg, N.J. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Ogdensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas of Aquin R.C. Church (www.stthomasofaquin.org) or the American Cancer Society.