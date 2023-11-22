Anna Keslo

Anna M. Keslo of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at the Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover. She was 92.

Born in Ogdensburg to the late Michael and Anna (Bria) Sekelsky, Anna was a lifelong resident.

She began her career as a teller for Picatinny Federal Credit Union and she retired as the assistant manager.

She had also been a devoted parishioner of St. Thomas of Aquin Church in Ogdensburg.

Anna was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Predeceased by her parents; daughters Susan Keslo and Nancy Gleason; and siblings, Michael Sekelsky, John Remyias, Andrew Remyias, Mary Smith and Helen Finnegan, Anna is survived by her loving daughter JoAnn Banki of Franklin, and grandsons, Daniel Banki and his wife Nicole and Gregory Banki. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Greyson and Gianna Banki and Cade Banki, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Anna was held Nov. 17 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A funeral Mass also was that day at St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church with burial in the St. Thomas Cemetery following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg, NJ 07439.

The Banki family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center for their care and kindness and to the St. Thomas parish family for their thoughts and prayers over the years.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com