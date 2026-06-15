Marianne A. MacGuire (née Spiezio), 86, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2026, at Complete Care at Milford Manor in West Milford, New Jersey

Born in Newark, New Jersey, to the late Joseph and Anna Spiezio, Marianne was raised in Newark and later made her home in West Orange where she raised their family. In 2000, Marianne moved to Hamburg, New Jersey, where she continued to enjoy life surrounded by family and friends.

Marianne worked for New Jersey Bell for many years before dedicating her time to caring for children at Little Tots Day Care and Growing and Knowing in McAfee. She was known for her warm heart, caring nature, and devotion to her family.

A devout Catholic, Marianne’s faith was an important part of her life. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking bus trips to Atlantic City, and spending time with those she loved most.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was predeceased by her son, Robert MacGuire; and her granddaughter, Morgan Reed.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa Stone and Kathleen MacGuire; her cherished grandsons, Thomas Stone and Christian Stone; and her brother, William Spiezio.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, New Jersey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Vernon, New Jersey. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.