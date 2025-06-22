Mariann Cilurso

Mariann (Walker) Cilurso of Hamburg passed away on June 17, 2025, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 77.

Born in Chicago to Robert and Marion (Jones) Walker, Mariann lived in Aurora, Ill., before she moved to New Jersey and settled in Hamburg.

Mariann was employed at the Custom Shop (Morley Shirt Factory) in Franklin as the assistant controller for 31 years until it closed in 2001.

She was an avid bowler, achieving numerous trophies and top scores of 300. She also enjoyed bingo, reading, crosswords, crochet, needlepoint and lottery tickets.

She liked to spend time with her boyfriend, Daniel Esposito.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cindy Kesslinger, and her brother, Michael Walker.

Mariann leaves fond memories to her daughter, Catherine Cilurso VanTassel, and her husband, Michael, of Hamburg and her son, Thomas Cilurso Sr., and his wife, Michelle, of Franklin. She was the cherished grandmother of Thomas Cilurso Jr., Kyle VanTassel and Pauline VanTassel, and loving great-grandmother of Mason Cilurso.

Mariann will be especially missed by Daniel Esposito, whom she loved dearly.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Cremation is private.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

