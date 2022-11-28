Margaret B. Wingle, age 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Liberty Township.

Born in Paterson to the late Boyd Bryson, Sr. and Frances (Easton) Bryson, Margaret was raised in Clifton and moved to Frankford Township 50 years ago. She recently moved to Colonial Manor in Allamuchy three and half years ago, where she truly enjoyed all the friends she met while living in the community.

She graduated from St. Mary’s High School and received her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Paterson. She then attended Seton Hall University in Newark and received her bachelor’s degree from Upsala College. Margaret enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse, working in the ICU department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, Alina Lodge in Blairstown, and retiring as an occupational health nurse from M & M Mars in Hackettstown at age 65.

She enjoyed helping people and focused much of her life around volunteering for different organizations, such as Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America. She also devoted much of her life ministering to the sick and less fortunate people; especially the homeless.

Margaret had a deep Catholic faith and attended church regularly. She served as an Eucharistic Minister and lector at St. Francis de Sales Church. She also continued to share her faith at M & M Mars, where she originated and ran the Prayer and Share group with the employees.

Margaret adored her family and was a proud mother and grandmother. She cherished her time with all her family and friends. She also loved the beauty found in nature, flowers, and even music that led to her enjoyment of dancing. She had a kind soul and her love for life showed in everything she did in her life.

Besides her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her brothers, William and John Bryson.

She is survived by her son, Mathew J. Wingle, IV of Augusta; her two daughters, Beth Wingle and her fiance Vince Settineri of Liberty and Diana Wingle George and her husband Greg of Abingdon, Md.; her brother, Boyd Bryson, Jr. and his wife Cathy of Florida; and her grandchildren, Mat, Kevin, Kylie, Kendyl and Chase.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 210 US Highway 206N, Sandyston, followed by interment at Frankford Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Margaret’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, N.J. 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com