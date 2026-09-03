Lynne Amy Nafziger, 83, of Lafayette, N.J., passed away on July 1, 2026, in Frankford, New Jersey.

Born on April 9, 1943, in Teaneck, New Jersey, Lynne grew up in a loving household in New Milford and graduated from Hackensack High School in Hackensack, New Jersey. After marrying, she and her former husband lived in Hackensack and Wayne before settling in Lafayette in 1976, where she made her home for the next five decades.

Lynne’s life was centered on her family. Her greatest accomplishment was being a stay-at-home mother for many years as she raised her four children. She remained deeply and lovingly involved in the lives of her family through every season, celebrating accomplishments both large and small and making a point to be present for the moments that mattered. Affectionately called “Nanny” by her grandchildren and great-grandbabies, she did not miss birthdays, sporting events, school programs, tournaments, Scouting events, dance recitals, or weekends spent at Irish dance Feis. Her family was her whole life, and she loved them all unconditionally.

In addition to her years at home with her children, Lynne built a long working career. She joined Selective Insurance and gave 13 years of service there. After several years with Verizon, she returned to the insurance industry and later retired from AIG/Chartis after 15 years, in her early 70s. Her path reflected both dedication to her family and a strong commitment to her work.

Lynne also gave generously of her time to the Lafayette community. She was very involved in her children’s school, volunteering with the PTO and the School Board and holding leadership positions along the way. She was instrumental in the planning and construction of the “new” Lafayette Elementary School, a contribution that remains part of the community she cared so much about. She was also a past member of the Lafayette Preservation Foundation and served as a life member of the Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Outside of work and community service, Lynne enjoyed a wide range of interests that brought pleasure to her life and were shared with those around her. She loved gardening, was an avid reader, and enjoyed counted cross stitch. She was a competitive card and board game player and liked working on puzzles. She also enjoyed learning to play golf as part of a Selective Insurance golf league.

One of the enduring joys of Lynne’s life was the time she spent at the shore. From a very young age and continuing throughout her life, she spent many summers down the shore. She shared that love of the ocean with her family, enjoying time riding the waves, spending long hours on the beach, and searching for the perfect seashells together. Those days became part of the family life she cherished so deeply.

Lynne is survived by her daughter, Jodi Farischon and husband Joseph of Lafayette, New Jersey; her son, Dr. John S. Nafziger and wife Ruta Norkus of Wittman, Maryland; her daughter, Jill Lucey and husband Patrick of Lafayette, New Jersey; and her daughter, Jennifer Moriarty and husband Christian of Milford, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin Farischon, Chelsea Williams and husband Edward, Nicholas Farischon and partner Sarah Hensal, Cody Farischon, Jeremy Lucey and wife Katie, Ryan Lucey, Hannah Tallamy and husband Travis, Christian Moriarty, and Kaiden Moriarty; her great-grandchildren, Amiee Lynne Williams, Carson Williams, Kayleigh Lucey, and Liam Lucey; her sister-in-law, Virginia Etting; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick W. Etting in 1981 and Louise V. Etting in 1997; her brother, Frederick H. Etting in 2020; and her former husband, John R. Nafziger in 2023.

Lynne Amy Nafziger will be remembered for a life devoted to her family, her work, and her community, and for the steady presence she brought to the many lives she touched. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 13, 2026, at 12 a.m. at Farmstead Golf and Country Club 88 Lawrence Road. The family appreciates any donations be made to a Dementia/Alzheimer’s association or to the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Dept.