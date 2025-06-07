Logan Cates

Logan R. Cates of Newark passed away on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at his home. He was 26.

Born in Newton on July 26, 1996, to Joseph and Ruth Ann (VanSickle) Cates, Logan was raised in Parsippany and lived in Tennessee for several years before returning to New Jersey four years ago.

Logan was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars.

He had a very creative side and expressed himself through various types of art, including drawing, photography, poetry, and getting and giving tattoos.

Logan’s adventurous side enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling and visiting different places. He enjoyed day trips to the beach; exploring historical destinations, such as New Hope and Doylestown, Pa.; and hiking while making memorable adventures with his girlfriend, Kahli.

He loved his family and friends and spending time with them.

Logan is survived by his brother, Devin Cates of Lafayette; his sister, Alena Cates of Tennessee; his significant other, Kahli Suggs-Barnes; and his nieces and nephews, Hunter, Kaiden, Chelsea, Sophia and Addison.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 8 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to help defray the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com