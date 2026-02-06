Leonard Labonia, age 70, of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away on Jan. 31, 2026, from complications during his battle of cancer.

Born on Oct. 3, 1955, in Elizabeth, Len was the youngest son of Eugene and Margaret Labonia. He graduated from St. Mary’s high school in Elizabeth, N.J., in 1973 and continued his education at Union County College.

Len spent his career working in the commercial laundry business and retired from White Plains Linen in 2023. During this time he had made many friendships and cherished helping people grow and succeed in the company.

Outside of work, Len enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and was known for his sense of humor and his kind and gentle approach. He described his approach of being the wet blanket in tough situations.

He is survived by his wife Emilie (née Mindurski), daughters Dana (Michael Zurawski) and Alysse (Paul Szypiotko), grandchildren Skylar, Ayva, and Kane, his brother Frank and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Margaret, and brother Eugene.

Visitation was held at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871 on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 from 5 - 7 pm. Funeral mass took place at Saint Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Rd, Sparta, NJ 07871, on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.