Judith A. Pierce, 66 years old, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her residence. Born in Sussex, N.J.

A lifelong resident of Franklin, Judy touched many lives as she was a teacher at the Franklin Elementary School for 35 years. She enjoyed teaching and had the biggest heart for each and every student. She was always thrilled when she would run into one of her “former students” and they would “catch up” she was proud of them all. Judy also enjoyed her family and the get togethers, laughing and reminiscing about the history of the family. When she was able to, she enjoyed going into the City for shows, luncheons with the “retired crew”, tending to her house and yard and being outside. She liked to do crafts and made many puzzles which she turned into beautifully framed pictures. She was an avid fan of Judy Garland and Lucille Ball, knew everything about them, their shows, their lives. She wouldn’t mind watching marathons of shows with her beloved cats by her side.

Judy is survived by her sister; Kathleen of Franklin, her uncle, Eugene Castimore of PA and aunt, Doris Pierce of Franklin, NJ and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Laura Pierce.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main -Street, Franklin, NJ, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022. Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com