Joseph M. Miraglio Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Avalon Rehab and Care Center in Wayne, following a brief illness. He was 70 years old.

Born to the late Charles and Elizabeth Miraglio, Joseph was born and raised in Suffern, N.Y. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 28 years as a chemist with Instrumentation Laboratory in Orangeburg, N.Y.

Joseph and his beloved wife, Sandra, lived in Pomona and Grand Gorge, N.Y., before settling in Upper Greenwood Lake with their family four years ago.

Joseph loved his dogs and cats and, in his spare time, could often be found tinkering with computers. He will be remembered for his love of family, animals, and the many interests that brought him joy throughout his life.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Miraglio, and his sister, Helen Weedman.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra Miraglio; his two sons, Joseph Miraglio Jr. and his wife, Melissa, and Anthony Miraglio and his wife, Sabrina; and his cherished grandchildren, Skye, Brady, Gianna, Gabriella, Anthony Vincent, Lilliana, and Gino. Joseph also leaves behind his beloved Doberman, Mackenzie.

Arrangements are private and are under the care of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.