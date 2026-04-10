Joseph J. Gaetani, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 6, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1934 to the late Salvatore and Bridget Gaetani, Joseph — known to many as Joe — was a longtime resident of Vernon Township, where he lived for over 60 years. He dedicated 32 years of service to the Vernon Township School District as a custodial coordinator before his retirement.

Joe was an exempt member of the Pochuck Valley Fire Department and took great pride in serving his community. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, but above all else, he cherished his independence and the time he spent with his family, whom he adored deeply.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty (Caparotta) Gaetani; his brother, Thomas Gaetani; and his sister, Carmella Marzocchi.

Joe is survived by his loving children, JoAnne Palmisano and her husband, Tom, and Salvatore Gaetani and his wife, JoEllen. He was a proud and devoted grandfather to Joseph, Anthony, Nicholas, Jeremiah, Amber, Shannon, and Summer, and a cherished great-grandfather to fourteen great-grandchildren, with one great-great-grandchild on the way. Joe also leaves behind his longtime companion, Diane Dinapoli

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ferguson- Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ (for GPS use: 1 Vanderhoof Court). A funeral service was held at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to O.S.C.A.R. (www.oscaranimalrescue.org).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.