Joseph M. Mora, born Aug. 27, 1932, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ogdensburg, New Jersey, to the late Miguel and Anita Mora, Joe was a lifelong resident of the community he deeply loved and faithfully served. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Tin City, Alaska.

Following his military service, Joe attended Fairleigh Dickinson University before beginning a distinguished 30-year career as a Engineering Technician at Picatinny Arsenal.

In 1962, Joe married the love of his life, Rosemary de la Torre, and together they built a life rooted in faith, family, and service. He was a lifetime parishioner of St. Thomas of Aquin Roman Catholic Church in Ogdensburg, where his devotion was unwavering. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5563 and an exempt member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, where he also served as Chaplain.

A tireless advocate for education and community involvement, Joe served on numerous boards, including the Boards of Education for Ogdensburg, Franklin, and Sussex County Technical School. He was an active member of the PTA at Wallkill Valley High School and Ogdensburg School, and proudly served as both President and Vice President of the Sussex County PTA Council. He was also a member of the Charter School of Sussex County and served on the New Jersey PTA Board of Managers. Joe was one of the original founders of the VFW Robert A. Madden Post #10152 and was a member of the Rock and Gem Society.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Felix Mora; and his sister, Angelina Lantz. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Mora; his cherished daughter, Daniela Covell, and her husband, Jerry. He was a proud and devoted grandfather to Clarke Covell and his fiancée, Sheridan; Ryan Covell; Jonathan Covell; and Isabella Covell and her companion, Abraham. He is also survived by his sisters, Dolores Rojas, Adele Demko, and Romona Houghtaling; his brother, Michael Mora; his cousin, Virginia White and loved and cherished by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A fireman’s service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas of Aquin Roman Catholic Church, 53 Kennedy Avenue, Ogdensburg, N.J. Burial will follow immediately at St. Thomas of Aquin Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to St. Thomas of Aquin Roman Catholic Church or the Ogdensburg Fire Department.