Jon Randell Zogg, 81, of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2026 with his daughter, Carly, by his side.

Jon was born on Jan. 15, 1945 in La Junta, Colo.. He grew up, and lived in Long Island, N.Y., and spent his later years in Scotch Plains and Oak Ridge, N.J. He was the son of George and Mary Zogg (nee Penny) and the brother of Penny Zogg.

Jon graduated from high school in 1962, then went on to college at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, earning a degree in Industrial Design. He was truly an exceptional designer and loved his craft.

Jon married Jane Hiland in 1965. They were married for 15 years and had 2 sons - Jon Zogg Jr. and James Zogg. They were also blessed by their 6 grandchildren, Tyler Zogg, Jessica Zogg, Hunter Zogg, Chloe Zogg, Kayden Zogg and James (Jimmy) Zogg II.

Jon later married Kate West in 1993. They were married for 12 years before Kate passed away in 2005. Jon and Kate had 3 children - daughters, Carly Zogg and Kimberly Zogg, and son, Christopher Zogg.

Jon worked as an Industrial and Graphic Designer at Colgate for roughly 30 years. He had many accomplishments during his tenure, including becoming the Director of the Global Design Group, as well as winning many awards. Jon was well loved by his fellow coworkers with many describing him as a kind and dedicated leader. He retired in 2006.

Jon’s hobbies included sailing, boating and simply being near open bodies of water. He lived on a lake in his latter years and enjoyed taking pictures of the sunset. Jon was an incredible athlete, excelling at Track & Field and Swimming in particular. He was very artistic and loved drawing, designing and taking photographs. He also had an incredible passion for cars, owning and fixing many sports cars over his years.

Jon will be most remembered for his kind, genuine and personable nature. He loved getting to know everyone around him at the deepest level, often making conversation with strangers. He was quick to joke and kept those around him laughing even into his final days. Jon recently celebrated 37 years of sobriety and has carried the principles of AA - gratitude, acceptance and love - with him throughout his life. He guided so many of us with his wisdom and we are eternally grateful for having known him. He was truly a good man inside and out.

Remaining to cherish Jon’s memory are his children, Jon, James, Carly, Christopher, Kimberly and his sister Penny. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren- Tyler, Hunter, Jessica, Chloe, Kayden, and Jimmy.

Preceding Jon in death are his spouse, Kate and parents, George and Mary.

Jon preferred not to have a funeral service, but instead a ‘Celebration of Life’ memorial to be held in the Summer of 2026. His family will share details of the event at a later date.

The family has requested that In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon’s memory be made to the Yvette Speranza Foundation, a nonprofit that provides assistance for patients and families affected by blood cancer. Donations can be made and you can learn more about the foundation by clicking one of the links below.