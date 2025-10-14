John S. Healy passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2025, at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke in Lower Saucon Township, Pa. He was 59.

John was an Oak Ridge resident for many years. Most recently, he lived in Hellertown, Pa.

Born Dec. 9, 1965, in Hackensack, he was the son of John Healy and Irene F. (Wilhelm) Healy.

John worked as a skilled carpenter in Bergen County for many years, most recently with Gargone Construction. He took great pride in his craft and was known for his dedication and workmanship.

John is survived by his brother, James Healy of North Carolina, and friend Lynda Genader of Hellertown.

Services were private.

