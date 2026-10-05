James Carroll, 62, passed away on Oct. 3, 2026, at his residence in Franklin, New Jersey. Born to his parents, Mary C. and Robert F. “Bob” Carroll, James remained a lifelong resident of the Franklin area. Here he met his beloved late wife Denise, and they raised their family of three children.

For many years, James worked as a water treatment facilitator for Fayson Lake Water Company in Kinnelon, N.J. This was something he was very enthusiastic about. James was also a proud United States Marine serving from 1982 to 1985 before his honorable discharge.

One of James’s biggest honors was serving as the Ex-Chief of the Franklin Fire Department. He has been a loyal member of the Franklin Fire Department dedicating his time to the community for over 35 years. James was also a member of the American Legion Post 132, and he was named the First Vice Commander.

Above all, James loved spending time with his family and was a dedicated father and grandfather. During the warmer months, he enjoyed swimming and playing golf, so much so he became an employee at Crystal Springs Golf Course. James could also be found enjoying his westerns, particularly Gunsmoke.

James is predeceased by his parents Mary C. (née Berrigan) and Robert F. “Bob” Carroll. He is also predeceased by his wife Denise Carroll; his daughter Ashlynn Marie Carroll; and his brother Robert Carroll.

James is survived by his children Kayleen Nagy (husband Brad Nagy), Brianna Carroll (partner Adam Jacobus), and Tyler Carroll, and his grandson Logan Cole. He also leaves behind his siblings Mary Ellen Carroll, Margaret Sabo, Mark Carroll, David Carroll, Matthew Carroll, and their respective spouses. He will also be survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, from 4-8 p.m., with American Legion and Fireman’s Services to begin at 6:45 p.m., located at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home (One Main St., Franklin, NJ 07416). A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, to begin at 11 a.m. followed by military funeral honors, located at Immaculate Conception Church (75 Church St, Franklin, NJ 07416).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James’s memory to the American Legion (The American Legion, Donation Processing, PO Box 1954, Indianapolis, IN 46206).