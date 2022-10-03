Jack Izzo, age 74, of Lafayette, NJ passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. After a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and Dementia, Jack has gone to rest with loved ones who passed before him.

Jack was born on September 2, 1948 and was raised in Paterson, where he later became a Police Officer, serving 25 years prior to retiring in 2005. Although he loved sharing stories of his days as a Police Officer and watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers, there was nothing more important to Jack than his family and his dog. He adored and cherished them all and we always knew there was nothing he would not do for us.

Jack is survived by his loving family, his wife of 46 years Veronica (Ronni); his daughter, Jessica Izzo her significant other Mike Treble his grandchildren; Sierra, Brayden and Jordan Dabrowski; his sister, Mary Izzo; his devoted dog, Brody; his sister in law and brother-in-law, Amy and Larry O’Neill; brother-in-law, Myron Waciura and sister-in-law, Nancy Miller and many other loving family members.

He is predeceased by his parents, Jenny (Monaco) and Lupangelo Izzo; his sister, Clara Maffei; his nephew, Johnny Belfi; his parents-in-law, Irene and Robert Miller; his brother-in-law; Robert Miller Jr and his sister-in-law; Linda Waciura.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Lafayette House between Route 94 and Route 15 Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave. Newton, NJ 07860 or Father Johns Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences to the family may be made to www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com