Helene Jarecki

Helene M. Jarecki of Hamburg peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was 79.

Born and raised in Jersey City to Frank and Ann (Wal) Malinkiewicz, Helene moved to Hamburg in 1979.

She was an advertising executive for JM Mathes in Manhattan for many years and retired from High Point Solutions in Sparta six years ago.

Helene was a devout Catholic and was very active in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg. She was a member of the Rosary Society and the Rosary Makers and taught CCD for many years.

Helene was always there with helping hands for anyone she encountered.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved son, Christian E. Jarecki.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Edward A. Jarecki, and will be missed by many close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 14 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helene’s memory to Christian E. Jarecki ‘98, Memorial Prize, NYU LAW, c/o Sue A. Anderson, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 22 Washington Square North, New York, NY 10011-9108 or Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

