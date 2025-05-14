Helen Haggerty

Helen Sabo Haggerty died on May 11, 2025. She was 97.

She was born in Franklin and had lived most of her life in Sussex County. She also had a winter home in Japanese Gardens, Venice, Fla., since 1988.

Helen was a registered nurse for 44 years, working in the office of Dr. Lester R. Eddy of Sussex Boro for 20 years, and director of the Sussex County Chest Clinic for 16½ years until her retirement in 1992.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School Class of 1944 and trained as a cadet nurse in Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1948.

Helen was a past member of the former Alexander Linn Hospital Auxiliary in Sussex Boro; past president of the Hamburg PTA; a member of the Sussex County Council of Service Agencies for 16 years, receiving the council’s Distinguished Service Award in 1988; and a member of Sussex County Aide Task Force for five years.

On her retirement, she received the New Jersey State Department of Health Recognition Certificate and a proclamation of Outstanding Health and Welfare from the Board of Freeholders, Gov. Thomas Keane and Rep. Marge Roukema.

She is survived by a son, Dean Haggerty III and wife Amy of Wantage; three daughters, Deanna Castellana and husband Douglas of Vernon, Debra Brown and husband Vic of Augusta, and Helen Kovach and husband Bill of Vernon; four granddaughters, Christin Freet, Catherine DeSarno, and Sydney and Sarah Haggerty; two grandsons, Jeffrey and Victor Brown; and 10 great grandchildren.

Helen was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dean Haggerty Jr., in 2006; her parents Joseph and Ethel Sabo (Chimilewski), in 1988; her sister, Ann Sabo Senchuck, in 1966; and two brothers Joe Sabo in 2006 and Bill Sabo in 2017.

Funeral arrangements are by Ramsey Funeral Home, Main Street, Franklin. Visiting hours were Wednesday, May 14. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 15 at Beemerville Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Beemerville Cemetery. A repast will follow immediately at the Beemerville Presbyterian Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beemerville Presbyterian Church, 226 Highway 519, Wantage, NJ 07461.