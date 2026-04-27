George D. Demarest, Jr., age 79, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock.. Born in Sussex to the late George D. Demarest, Sr. and Freda (Van Horn) Demarest, George was raised in Lafayette and lived in Sussex County for most of his life. He served his country during the Vietnam War and was a proud veteran. George was a hard worker and was employed an insulation worker, retiring from Tom’s Insulation in Buttsville. George found joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially Sunday car rides, quiet games of solitaire, and evenings spent watching Law & Order. In his younger years, he loved spending time outdoors and was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Bonnie (Kimble); his son, Michael of Hamburg and Erin and his wife Kayla of Salisbury, Maryland; his daughters, Marie Demarest and her lifelong companion of 35 years Pete Reiman of Vernon and Sheila Demarest and her fiance, Christopher Preziosi, of Montage; his brother, John Demarest and his wife, Carol, of Wantage; his sisters, Linda Smith of East Stroudsburg, Pa., Betty Weber of East Stroudsburg, Pa., Maggie Decker of Branchville, and Mary Demarest of Sussex; his six grandchildren, Alexander, Patrick, Jamie, Joshua, Damon, and Blake; and his great granddaughter, Noelle. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in George’s memory to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Inc., 1156 15th Street, NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20005. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.