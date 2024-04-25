Gail Davis

Gail P. Davis of Franklin passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at her home. She was 74.

Born Aug. 31, 1949, in Franklin to the late Samuel Jr. and Beatrice (Schultz) Banta, Gail was a lifelong resident.

After her graduation from Franklin High School in 1967, Gail worked at Morley’s Shirt Factory for many years. She had also been a cook for Newton Hospital before her retirement in 2016.

She was a devoted homemaker after her retirement. Gail loved camping and flowers.

Predeceased by her parents, Gail is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Davis Sr.; sons, Brian and wife Peggy Davis, Daniel Davis Jr., and Timothy Davis; grandchildren, Brian, Kayla, Daniel III, Patricia and Timothy Davis; as well as her great-grandchildren, Adrian Sek and Henry Davis. She is also survived by her sisters, Sandy Cook, Pam Stoll and Patricia Mitchell, and brother, Bryce Gould.

A visitation for Gail will be held Thursday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com