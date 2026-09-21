Frank J. Molinari, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Paterson, Frank was the son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Madunio) Molinari. He married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Patricia A. Molinari, on Oct. 7, 1961. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised their family in Bloomingdale before moving to Sussex County in May of 1987. Frank valued education and hard work. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Seton Hall University and went on to have a long career as an accountant with Fuji in Allendale, where he worked until his retirement. Frank’s greatest joy in life was his family, and especially his beloved wife, Patricia. The two shared a marriage filled with love, companionship, and countless memories. Frank loved spending time with Patricia, traveling together, and, of course, enjoying her cooking. She was truly the center of his world, and their love remained strong throughout their 59 years of marriage until her passing on June 22, 2021. Frank was a devoted father and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He took great pride in his family and treasured the many moments they shared together. He was especially proud of his three grandchildren, Dominick, Anthony, and Sophia, and his great-grandson, Tucker. Frank was also a longtime active member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg, where his faith and church community were an important part of his life. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Patricia, Frank was predeceased by his siblings, Joanne Gaeton and Ann Marie. He is survived by his two sons, Joseph F. Molinari and his wife, Darlene, of Manahawkin, and Patrick B. Molinari of Lafayette; his brother, Nicholas Molinari of Brick; three grandchildren, Dominick, Anthony, and Sophia; and his great-grandson, Tucker, along with extended family and friends who will remember him with love. Frank will be remembered most for the love he had for his family, the life he shared with Patricia, and the many memories he created with those who meant the most to him. His family finds comfort in knowing that after five years apart, Frank is once again reunited with the love of his life. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex . Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at St. Jude The Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank Molinari’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.