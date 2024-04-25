Frank Fiorvante

In loving memory of Frank Andrew Fiorvante, who peacefully passed away April 22, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer with his family by his side. He was 67.

Frank was a devoted father, grandfather, boyfriend, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. His unselfish dedication to those he loved and cared for will forever be remembered.

He was a generous, kind-hearted fix-anything-anytime stuff collector who loved to laugh, have a drink and read the New York Post daily.

He will be remembered for his warmth, his love for life, and, most importantly, his unwavering lifelong devotion to the New York Jets and the New York Yankees.

Though Frank’s journey on this earth has come to an end, his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. His absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Sonia and Lawrence Fiorvante, and his son Frank L. Fiorvante.

Frank is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Kathy DiMeglio; his daughter, Alison (Andrew) Boutillette; his son, Jason Fiorvante; his siblings, Barbara Fiorvante, Cyndi Bennett (Jack Vanderbok) and Jim Fiorvante (Lisa Lacey); seven grandchildren, Kenna, Carmella, Drew, McKenna, Ryan, Brynleigh and Callie; and six nieces and nephews.

Frank is also survived by Jackie and Tim Geary, Leighann and Ryan Pilot, and Brianna and Michael Hageman, whom he loved like his own, as well as many loving friends and extended family.

A visitation for Frank will be held Friday, April 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Cremation services are private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Frank’s name to Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org