Eileen Maslowski

Eileen L. Maslowski (nee Lewicki) of Franklin passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 66.

Born to Eugene and Olga Lewicki in Franklin, she has been a lifelong resident.

Eileen graduated from Franklin High School in 1977, then graduated from Douglass College in New Brunswick in 1982, earning her bachelor’s degree in art.

She taught for many years throughout the Sussex County school system.

Eileen was an avid gardener and loved the Jersey Shore, especially Wildwood.

She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers Roman, Gene and Richard Lewicki.

She was the beloved wife for 39 years of Edward Maslowski of Franklin and the dear sister of Joseph Lewicki of Franklin.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A celebration of Eileen’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Information and condolences may be found online at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com