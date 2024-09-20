Edward Logan

Edward D. Logan of Oak Ridge, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. He was 81.

Ed was born on April 14, 1943, in Flushing, Queens, and was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from Queens College with a degree in accounting.

He went on to form his own CPA firm, which later became Logan & Logan CPAs.

Ed was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal among other commendations.

Ed was a compassionate community member who served for many years in the Jefferson Township Rotary Club.

Those who knew Ed recognized his drive and insatiable curiosity. He had a passion for travel and cherished the cultural perspectives he gained from his many trips with his wife across the U.S. and Europe.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eleanor Logan, and his brother Robert Logan.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughters, Tammy Logan and Jennifer Dow along with her husband Sean; and granddaughter, Emma. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene Dunn of North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. Final disposition will be private.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com