Donald Hooey, 81 of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully at the New Jersey Fireman’s Home on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Donald was born on August 21, 1944 in St. Louis Missouri to Walter and Margaret (Santore) and raised in Newton, then moved to Ogdensburg in 1969. Donald retired from Wallkill Valley Regional High School in 2012 after 30 years of service as a custodian. He also worked for the Sussex County Library System at the Dorothy Henry branch in McAfee for many years. He was an exempt member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department. He proudly served in the Army National Guard in the 1960’s and 70’s.

Don is survived by his loving wife Frances (Wesolowski) Hooey and two daughters; Lisa Harris and Gina Bochkay and her husband, Dave.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Burial will be held at North Hardyston Cemetery on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the New Jersey Fireman’s Home or the Ogdensburg Fire Department.

The family would like to extend their appreciation for the dedicated and compassionate staff at the New Jersey Fireman’s Home for the exceptional care he received during his five-year residency.