Douglas M. Grayson, age 82, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Michael and Parma (Urbano) Grayson, Douglas lived in Randolph before moving to Hardyston Township 20 years ago. He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg and a member of St. Jude’s Senior Group. He was a former member of the Hardyston Township Planning Board, former member of the Kiwanis Club of Randolph, was a Free Mason, and volunteered at the election polls. Mr. Grayson retired as the Postmaster of the Denville Post Office and after retirement, he worked at State Farm Insurance in Parsippany. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret “Peggy” Grayson. He is survived by his son, Richard; his daughters, Jennifer and her husband Sam and Tara and her husband Rich; and his grandchildren, Nick, Chris, Alex, Derek, Liam, and Natalie. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, New Jersey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov., 6, 2025 at St. Jude The Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Interment will immediately follow at St. Thomas The Aquin Cemetery in Ogdensburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Douglas Grayson’s memory to St. Jude The Apostle Church or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.