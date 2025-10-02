Dolores Van Orden

Dolores “Lolly” Van Orden of Franklin passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 1, 2025. She was 87.

Born and raised in Franklin, Dolores built her life around family, community and hard work.

She spent 30 years of her career as an office manager for Honda in both Newton and Middletown, N.Y.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerald Van Orden (2011); her brother, Edward Garrera; and her sister, Marjory Garrera-Knop.

Dolores is survived by her loving children, Jay Van Orden and his wife Michelle and Candy Smith. She also will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Nicole Bradford, Tim Smith, Ryan Van Orden and Corey Weimer, as well as her great-grandchildren, Reagan Van Orden, Troy Van Orden, Collins Weimer and Sloane Weimer.

Cremation is private. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston.

Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.