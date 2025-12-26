Diane M. Morris, age 74, passed away on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Franklin to the late Ernest and Mary (Tisler) Cilurso, Diane has lived in Sussex County all her life. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed trying new recipes. Diane had a deep love for cats and opened her home and heart to many over the years. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, William Morris, Jr. on Sept. 5, 2025. Diane is survived by her sons, William Morris, III and his wife Amber of North Carolina and Patrick Michael Morris and his wife, Tammie Mannion, of Ogdensburg; six grandsons; three granddaughters; one great granddaughter; and her brother, Raymond Cilurso of Pennsylvania. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com.