David Vreeland

David R. Vreeland of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. He was 69.

Born in Sussex to Isaac and Eleanor (Courtright) Vreeland, David lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He was employed as a janitor at Wallkill Valley Regional High School for many years before he retired 10 years ago.

Besides his parents, David was predeceased by his brother, Robert Vreeland, and his sister Rosemarie Mowery.

He is survived by two sisters, Nancy Vreeland of Wantage and Gail Campbell and her husband Kenneth of Sparrowbush, N.Y.; and his “adopted” daughter, Tabatha of Hamburg.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

