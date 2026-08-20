Cherilyn A. Molina, 49, died suddenly yet peacefully at her home in Hardyston Township on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

Born to Salvatore and Elba (Ramirez) Trani, Cherilyn was raised in Teaneck. She later moved to Ogdensburg, where she devoted herself to raising her beloved children, Jayda and Damian.

Cherilyn worked for Movora in Whippany. She was a hardworking woman who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved shopping, spending time at the beach, cooking, and traveling.

Above all else, Cherilyn’s greatest joy and accomplishment was being a mother. Her life was dedicated to her children, and the love she had for them was at the center of everything she did.

Cherilyn was predeceased by her brother, Edward Trani.

She is survived by her beloved children, Jayda Molina and Damian Molina; her parents, Salvatore Trani and Elba (Ramirez) Trani; her fiancé, Christopher Lynch; and Christopher’s children, Bailey Lynch and Collin Lynch, whom Cherilyn loved and treated as her own. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, family members, and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, at St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg, N.J.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj@gmail.com.

Cherilyn will be remembered most for her unwavering love and devotion to her children, her generous heart, her strength, and the love she shared with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.