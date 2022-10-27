Charles William Postas, 83 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Born to John J. Postas, Jr. and Marie A. Postas(nee Roberts) in Franklin, N.J., where he has been a lifelong resident.

Charles was a graduate of Franklin Elementary School and Franklin High School in 1956 then he received his BA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Charles was a member of the First Presbyterian Churches of Franklin and Ogdensburg, NJ, The Hardyston Cemetery Association, the New Jersey Free and Accepted Masons, the NJ Order of Demolay, Samaritan Chapter, Ogdensburg, NJ, the Franklin NJ Concert and Marching band, the Community Choral Society of Vernon Twp., NJ and the Franklin Historical Commission. Charles was an active volunteer with Grace’s Open Door, Grace’s Pantry and the Salvation Army Franklin/Sussex Service Unit.

Charles is predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith Davies Postas (2018), his father, John J. Postas, Jr. (1998), his mother, Marie Roberts Postas(1983), his brother, John R. Postas (2017) and his wife, Shirley M. Postas(1998) and a sister, Marie Postas Scott (2019) and her husband, William D. Scott (2019) and is the devoted father of Charles W. Postas, Jr. and his wife, Debbi, Elizabeth Postas Casey and her husband, Thomas, Mark D. Postas and John E. Postas and his wife, Deb. Loving grandfather of Jenny, Amy, Tommy, Sarah, Jane, Kyle, Zach, Charlie, Sammy, Mary, Madison, Fiona and Molly. Great grandfather of Lucas, Charlotte, Lincoln, Isaac, Dean and Jack. Cherished by many loving In Laws, nieces, nephews and very dear friends.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Family will receive family and friends for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Charlie and Judy’s Home at 1:00 PM. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860, www.karenannquinlanhospice,org, would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com