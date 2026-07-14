Beverly Laura Brodeur (Blueeyes) was born in Hamburg, N.J., to George and Louise Lamos on March 19, 1938. Beverly passed away April 12, 2026, after a short illness. She was 88. Beverly had four children, Barbara, Jackie Beagle, Teresa, and Denise, with Adrien, her first husband. She had two more children, Beverly and Elizabeth, with her longtime companion, Ed Hogoboom. Beverly worked in several facilities over the years doing laundry and was a seamstress in a factory in Milford, Pa. After her retirement, she continued to work for Meals on Wheels in Franklin. She enjoyed yearly family trips to Vermont to visit in-laws. She loved her motorcycle rides on Ed’s bike and spent weekends riding with Martin and Evelyn. Later in life, she looked forward to joining Bob and Denise on their out-of-state move jobs. Beverly had 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews she was very fond of. Beverly was predeceased by Adrien, Edwin, Barbara, Jackie, Teresa, and her 3 siblings: Bertha Hendershot, Martin Lamos, and Eileen Clark. Beverly will be missed dearly but lives on in our hearts