Barbara Daken

Barbara Ann Daken of Franklin passed away on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was 81.

Born in Central Falls, R.I., to William and Rita (Bizier) Letendre, Barbara lived in Millington.

She was employed as a financial assistant for the Township of Long Hill for 12 years, retiring in 1997.

After retirement, she moved to Maine before moving back to New Jersey recently.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Edward Daken.

Barbara is survived by her children, Robert McGrogan, John McGrogan, Nathan Daken, Duane Daken, Kim Simmons and Kristen Montejo; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and last, but certainly not least, her constant furry companions, Misty and Kitty Kat.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, and she will be laid to rest with her late husband at Laurel Grove Mausoleum in Totowa at the convenience of the family.

