Barbara Ann Saulnier, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 at Morristown Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in Jersey City to the late Fleming and Frances (Lambert) Fleming, Barbara lived in Oakland before moving to the Cliffwood Lakes section of Vernon 21 years ago. She had been employed by JC Penney Department Store in Oakland, where she handled catalog orders and retired from JB Wholesale in Oakland. Barbara was a devout Catholic and was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Oakland, where she directed the Cherubs Choir. After moving to Cliffwood Lakes, she and her late husband, Augustus “Gus” became an active member of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church. Barbara enjoyed taking car trips and vacations with her family, painting ceramics and had a passion for watching QVC. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her devoted husband of 64 years, Augustus N. On September 19, 2025. She is survived by her son, Michael Saulnier and his wife Donna of Highland Lakes; her daughters, Michele Munafo of Vernon and Denise Brino and her husband Bob of Ogdensburg; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Kristie, Kimberly, Sheri, Marissa, Sienna, and Shane; and two great grandchildren, Colin and Charlotte. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Cemetery in Sparta. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Barbara Saulnier’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.