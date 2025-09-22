Augustus Saulnier

Augustus “Gus” N. Saulnier of Vernon passed away on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Care One in Wayne with his loving family by his side. He was 90.

Born and raised in Weehawken to Augustus J. and Abigail (Cummings) Saulnier, Gus lived in Oakland before moving to the Cliffwood Lakes section of Vernon 21 years ago.

He served his country overseas while in the U.S. Army.

Gus had a very creative mind and enjoyed freelancing as a commercial graphic artist. Among his proudest achievements was engineering and designing the Blimpie logo and the Yellow Pages smiley face. He also designed material for Ivanka Trump and designed a swimsuit for the summer Olympic team.

He retired from Ad A Name in Midland Park 20 years ago.

Gus enjoyed real estate and was a licensed real estate agent for Weichert, Realtors.

He sang with the New Jersey Philharmonic for a while and also was involved with Pro Art Choral Group, a traveling choir.

Gus was a devout Catholic and was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Oakland, where he served as cantor and sang in the choir.

After moving to Highland Lakes, he became an active member of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church and became a cantor and member of the choir.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Francis, and his sister, Mary Rose.

Gus is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Barbara (Fleming); his son, Michael Saulnier and his wife Donna of Highland Lakes; his daughters, Denise Brino and her husband Bob of Ogdensburg and Michele Munafo of Vernon; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Kristie, Kimberly, Sheri, Marissa, Sienna and Shane; and two great-grandchildren, Colin and Charlotte.

A funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Augustus Saulnier’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com