Barbara Ann Gould, 88, of Bangor, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022, at her home. Formerly of Franklin Borough, she was the wife of the late Benjamin J. Gould, Jr.

Born in Midland Park, NJ, on August 9, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Levodne (Buckley) Dhondt. She loved to crochet, do jigsaw puzzles, and spend time with her family. She loved to travel, whenever she got the chance.

She is survived by four daughters, Barbara A. Warnkin and her husband Terry of East Stroudsburg, Ida M. Muys, of Lakeland, Florida, Debbie L. Slattery of Mays Landing, NJ, and Robin L. Passmore of Franklin, NJ; two sons, Benjamin J. Gould, III, and his wife Sheila of Winter Haven, Florida, and Roger K. Gould and his wife Joanne of Wanaque, NJ; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.