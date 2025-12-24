Audrey Jean Kimble, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Hamburg on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Sussex, Audrey was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ruth Thomas and was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She married the love of her life, Eugene A. Kimble, on Feb. 20, 1960, and they shared 62 years of love and companionship before his passing in 2022.

Audrey was a devoted wife and mother who stayed home to lovingly raise her children. Once her children were in high school, she began working as a library aide for the Hardyston Township School, where she worked for many years in a job she truly loved. Audrey was “a mom to everybody.” Her greatest quality was that she genuinely cared about everyone and was always willing to help others. Her kindness, warmth, and giving heart touched many lives.

Audrey was predeceased by her parents, Gilbert and Ruth Thomas; her beloved husband, Gene; and her grandson, Matthew Klenosky.

She is survived by her son, Eugene A. Kimble, Jr. (Diane), and her daughter, Laurie A. Klenosky (David); her grandchildren, Kyle Kimble (Angela), Kurtis Kimble, Daniel Klenosky (Jessica), and Kelsey Ponesse (Anthony); and her seven great-grandchildren, Jayden and Olivia Kimble; Maya, Bowen, and Cooper Klenosky; and Caleb and Layla Ponesse.

An open house/celebration of life, for both Gene and Audrey, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, from 12-3 p.m. at the Hamburg Fire House.

A service will be held on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where Audrey and Eugene will be laid to rest together.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ.