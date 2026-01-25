Alan G. Wasserman, age 84, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Overlook Medical Center in Summit. Born and raised in Jersey City to the late Myron and Kay (Feldman) Wasserman, Alan lived in Pompton Lakes before moving to Hardyston several years ago. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1970 and served in the Reserves until 1976. Alan was a devoted physician, respected radiologist, and cherished member of the Jersey City medical community. He dedicated his professional life to the practice of radiology and to the care of countless patients throughout Hudson County. He began his distinguished career at the former St. Francis Hospital in Jersey City, where his skill, integrity, and compassion earned him the respect of colleagues and patients alike. Driven by a commitment to accessible, high-quality diagnostic care, Alan later founded Hudson River Radiology, his own practice in Jersey City. Through this practice, he continued to serve the community he loved, combining medical excellence with a deeply personal approach to patient care. His work left a lasting impact on the local healthcare landscape and set a standard of professionalism that will long be remembered. Beyond his career, Alan was known for his dedication to his family and his kindness to his colleagues, friends, and patients. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course, at various racetracks, and the Jersey Shore. Besides his parents, Alan was predeceased by his infant son, Marc in 1976. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (Good); his daughters, Margot Gruber and her husband Andy of Livingston and Stacey Blumenthal and her husband Josh of Montville; his grandchildren, Rori Gruber, Chase, Aiden, and Max Blumenthal, and Dylan Gruber; and his furry “son,” Eddie. Funeral services and entombment were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at the Garden of Memories at Cedar Park and Beth El Cemeteries. For GPS Location, please use: 300 Soldier Hill Road Township of Washington, NJ 07676. Shiva will be observed at the Wasserman’s residence in Hardyston on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.