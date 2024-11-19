Your choice: Acoustic or electric

Friday, Nov. 22

Brian McLoughlin plays at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, where his soothing tunes create the perfect dinner ambiance.

For fans of classic hits, Barry McArdle will bring his seasoned sound to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, also at 6 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Rick Barth, known for heartfelt acoustic rock blending classic and hard rock, performs solo at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

At 7 p.m., mix music and fun during music bingo at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

For a high-energy show, Raw Deal, a rock ‘n’ roll powerhouse from northern New Jersey, takes the stage at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, also at 7 p.m.

End the night with Skeleton Crew’s electrifying set at 9 p.m. at the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Rene Avila kicks things off with a dynamic set at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

At 6 p.m., enjoy the soothing acoustic melodies of Maribyrd at the Lafayette House.

Mange Party, a two-man acoustic cover band, performs at Milk Street Distillery at 7 p.m.

Almost Autumn delivers a lively mix of classic rock, blues and country at McQ’s Pub at the same time.

At Brick & Brew, Kobi & Al showcase an eclectic blend of genres, also at 7 p.m.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts the Artimus Pyle Band with Six Gun Sally at 8 p.m. Featuring Pyle, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s iconic drummer and 2006 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the band performs hits from its album “Anthems,” featuring collaborations with Dolly Parton, Ronnie Dunn and Sammy Hagar, as well as tracks from the “Street Survivors” movie soundtrack. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Also at 8 p.m., Omar Mendez enchants with traditional Irish folk at O’Reilly’s Pub, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Wrap up the night with the Tonighters, a high-energy North Jersey cover band, at 9 p.m. at the Beacon.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Enjoy Bill Ruddy’s acoustic rock and country vibes at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Eve

Thanksgiving Eve is brimming with live music and fun.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., Steve Coombs brings acoustic rock to Angry Erik Brewing.

At 6 p.m., Danny C’s Thanksgiving Eve Kickoff Party with Wonderloaf takes over the Upper Barn at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.

Karaoke fans may belt out tunes at the Homestead Rest, 294 Spring St., Sparta, starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Mike Lawlor Banned rocks Milk Street Distillery and the Harrisons deliver an eclectic set at Brick & Brew.

DJ Mikey D keeps the energy high at 8 p.m. at the Beacon for Drinksgiving.

The Fuhgawee Hunting Club plays live jams at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub.

