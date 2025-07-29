Wild West City remembers ‘Pony Bob’

Nearly every weekend for more than six decades, visitors almost assuredly could see Robert “Pony Bob” Erven working inside the gates of Wild West City in Byram.

Erven died in the spring at age 87, and the Western theme park held a tribute to him Saturday, July 26.

A riderless horse, with boots placed in the stirrups facing backward, was led down the street as workers and guests alike paid their respects to the Wild West City legend.

“Obviously, it’s hard. You miss him and all of that,” said the park’s third-generation owner, Frank Benson.. “All of our time is short here on earth - we have to celebrate that.”

Erven, a Franklin Township resident, joined the amusement park as a cowboy in 1958 and became a jack-of-all-trades there during the years.

He held many roles, including Pony Express rider, stagecoach driver, actor and town marshal.

Despite his age, he continued to ride horses until shortly before his death.

“The real trick to living is simply accepting each minute as the unique and unrepeated miracle that it is,” Erven said in a recording that was played over the loud speaker during the ceremony.

In the past, Wild West City has held similar ceremonies to honor important cowboys as well as earlier this year for its Federal Cavalry Weekend to celebrate both past and present soldiers.

‘Lasting history’

Erven left a mark on many of his co-workers.

“I never knew him to be in a bad mood,” said Michael Scannell, the park’s director of entertainment. “(He) was always here sitting on the front porch ready for the day to start with his cowboy hat on.”

Dillon Green, who has worked at Wild West City for four years, said, “It was very emotional. (He’s) the first person here that I knew that has passed on. He represented the lasting history of this place.”

The ceremony was held as a part of the park’s observance of National Day of the Cowboy.

Benson estimated that 300 to 400 people were there during the day.

Remembering Erven, he said, “He has always been a teacher to so many people. He is a figure etched into the place.”

Scannell said, “This era of history is never going to go out of style. You will always have your cowboy boots and hats, shows on Netflix, or your modern cowboys. We try to keep that legacy and spirit alive and pass it down to others.”