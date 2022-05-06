x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Wallkill Valley school hosts art show invitational

Hamburg. Blick Art Materials sponsored an art show for area middle- and high-school students on April 8 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Hamburg /
| 06 May 2022 | 03:42
    Director of Curriculum Taryn Geuther and Art teacher Amy Fairweather present Emily O’Brien with her certificate and medal.
    Director of Curriculum Taryn Geuther and Art teacher Amy Fairweather present Emily O’Brien with her certificate and medal.
    Demetri Espinosa from Montserrat College of Art and Design presents Wallkill Valley’s Georgia Wheeler with her summer scholarship.
    Demetri Espinosa from Montserrat College of Art and Design presents Wallkill Valley’s Georgia Wheeler with her summer scholarship.
    Invitational winner: Metamorphosis by Emily O’Brien
    Invitational winner: Metamorphosis by Emily O’Brien
    Invitational winner from Wallkill Valley Regional High School: Julian Podbielski “Hyperfixation”.
    Invitational winner from Wallkill Valley Regional High School: Julian Podbielski “Hyperfixation”.
    Paul Michael Kane with Kyndel Whiteford, who won Best in Show.
    Paul Michael Kane with Kyndel Whiteford, who won Best in Show.
    Photo expo winner Kyndel Whiteford won Best in Show
    Photo expo winner Kyndel Whiteford won Best in Show
    Expo winner Delaney Korger with Paul Michael Kane
    Expo winner Delaney Korger with Paul Michael Kane

The Wallkill Valley Regional High Schools National Art Honor Society Chapter hosted the annual Wallkill Invitational Art Show in the school’s gallery on April 8.

Blick Art Materials sponsored the show and gave out gift certificates which ranged from $10-$50. Blick Art is a family-owned retailer and catalog art supply business.

Seven middle schools and 11 high schools took part in the event. Musical entertainment was provided by the Wallkill Valley Voices.

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Fine Arts Instructor Amy Fairweather said that many judges from various institutions and art colleges took the time to judge the show and offer scholarships.

In addition to the art show, Wallkill’s digital photography students took part in the annual Photo Expo that took place in the media center.

The award for “best in show” went to K.Sriraksa from Hardyston Middle School division for “Bloom Into You.”

Scarlett Weir, from Delaware Valley High School won best in show for the high school category for “Toxic Fast Fashion.” She will receive a summer seminar scholarship from The Savannah College of Art and Design.

Andrew McKechnie from Montville won a tuition scholarship from The Peter’s Valley School of Craft Workshop for his piece “Luncheon Setting.”

Ellia Domaracki from Kittatinny and Victoria Groschopp from Roxbury both received a summer seminar scholarship from Savannah College of Art and Design.

Abigail Savage, from Warren Hills, received from Savannah College of Art and Design the (SCAD) Achievement scholarship for $3,000 a year for four years totalling $12000.

Georgia Wheeler of Wallkill and Ian Glennon of Montville were both offered a summer workshop tuition scholarship from Montserrat College of Art.

The following were the Wallkill Invitational Judges
Demetri Espinosa from Montserrat College of Art; and Photographer Paul Michael Kane
Andrea Geller from William Paterson University
Erika Hewston from Peter’s Valley School of Craft
MIchael Hughes from Sussex County Community College
Emma Schutte from Savannah College of Art and Design
Kirche Zeile from Ringling College of Art and Design
The Middle School Division winners
3rd place went to Alexandra Rockey from Macopin Middle School for her work “Sugar Rush”
2nd place went to Cassidie O’Leary from Franklin School for her work “Tortuga Marina”
1st place - there was a tie for 1st place. Ava Dlizer from Glen Meadow Middle School was recognized for her work “My Theater Box by Renoir”
The other 1st place winner went to Peyton Van Dalinda from Macopin Middle School for her work “Deer”
High School Winners
For Pottery:
3rd place - Dom La Scala from Montville for “Textured Vessel”
2nd place - Esther Schweinberg from High Point, for “Double Barrel”
1st place - Andrew McKechnie from Montville, for “Luncheon Setting”
For Sculpture and Crafts:
3rd place - Talia Criso from Sparta, for “Woman”
2nd place - Joleigh Clark from Mount Olive for “A Strange Planet Made Familiar”
1st place - Cade Martress from High Point for “Desert Storm”
For Mixed Media/Open:
3rd place - Brianna Dunn from High Point for “The Haunt at Castle Otranto”
2nd place - Julian Podbielski from Wallkill Valley for “Hyperfixation”
1st place - Emily O’Brien for “Metamorphosis”
For Photography:
3rd place - Ansley De Witt from High Point for “Hands of Time”
2nd place - Jacob Montgomery from Delaware Valley for “Staple City”
1st place - Kaitlyn Cioc from Sparta for “Deadlock”
For Digital Media/Video:
3rd place - Gianna Villanueva from Mount Olive for “Mother Mother”
2nd place - Kayla Patterson from Vernon for “Generations”
1st place - Jessica Phan from Roxbury for “Solo Leveling”
For Drawing/Illustration in Black and White:
3rd place - Val Lucarello from West Milford with “The Curation of an Orchard”
2nd place - Abigail Savage from Warren Hills for “Evil Eye”
1st place - Nicole Magistrado from Warren Hills for “Idle Adornments”
For Painting:
3rd place - Ian Glennon from Montville for “Neglected Beauty”
2nd place - Bridget Perez from Mount Olive for “You Can’t Ignore Us”
1st place - Ariana Cojocaru from High Point for “Golden Goddess”