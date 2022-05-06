Wallkill Valley school hosts art show invitational

The Wallkill Valley Regional High Schools National Art Honor Society Chapter hosted the annual Wallkill Invitational Art Show in the school’s gallery on April 8.

Blick Art Materials sponsored the show and gave out gift certificates which ranged from $10-$50. Blick Art is a family-owned retailer and catalog art supply business.

Seven middle schools and 11 high schools took part in the event. Musical entertainment was provided by the Wallkill Valley Voices.

Wallkill Valley Regional High School Fine Arts Instructor Amy Fairweather said that many judges from various institutions and art colleges took the time to judge the show and offer scholarships.

In addition to the art show, Wallkill’s digital photography students took part in the annual Photo Expo that took place in the media center.

The award for “best in show” went to K.Sriraksa from Hardyston Middle School division for “Bloom Into You.”

Scarlett Weir, from Delaware Valley High School won best in show for the high school category for “Toxic Fast Fashion.” She will receive a summer seminar scholarship from The Savannah College of Art and Design.

Andrew McKechnie from Montville won a tuition scholarship from The Peter’s Valley School of Craft Workshop for his piece “Luncheon Setting.”

Ellia Domaracki from Kittatinny and Victoria Groschopp from Roxbury both received a summer seminar scholarship from Savannah College of Art and Design.

Abigail Savage, from Warren Hills, received from Savannah College of Art and Design the (SCAD) Achievement scholarship for $3,000 a year for four years totalling $12000.

Georgia Wheeler of Wallkill and Ian Glennon of Montville were both offered a summer workshop tuition scholarship from Montserrat College of Art.