Wallkill Valley students win big at art show

Amy Fairweather, Wallkill High School Fine Arts Instructor, told the Advertiser that some student artists from WVRH attended the Mt. Olive High School’s Invitational Art Show on April 12.

They received awards and scholarships for their outstanding work at the show.

Here are the following winners:

Drawing Category

Georgia Wheeler, Sophomore, won third place in the drawing category for her piece “On the Vine”

Ceramic Piece Category

Alexa Gutt was awarded a pre-college tuition scholarship from Montserrat College of Art for her relief sculpture “After Pablo”

Lily Guthrie won a $2,1000 a year scholarship from Hartford College totalling $84,000. Her ceramic piece was “Snoop”

Open Category

Kyndel Whiteford won second place in the open category for her piece “Funhouse.” She was awarded scholarships including $20,000 a year to Moore College of Art and $26000 a year totaling $104,000 to Hartford College of Art.