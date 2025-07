Sussex County Commissioner Bill Hayden has been indicted on a third-degree charge of filing a fraudulent tax return, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) said Tuesday, July 15.

Hayden, 58, of Branchville is accused of filing a fraudulent tax return in which he claimed a veteran’s exemption to which he was not entitled.

“Our tax system relies on everyone filing a true and accurate tax return,” said Platkin. “Fraudulently claiming an exemption reserved for military veterans is something we will not tolerate.”

DCJ director Theresa Hilton said, “Attempting to avoid payment of taxes by fraudulently claiming veterans’ status is a violation of our tax laws that cannot go unpunished.”

According to documents filed in the case, on July 14, 2020, Hayden allegedly filed, prepared or caused to be filed a fraudulent tax return with the intent to evade, avoid or otherwise not pay taxes.

He allegedly assisted his wife in the preparation of their New Jersey Gross Income Tax Return for the tax year ending Dec. 31, 2019, on which the box “Spouse/CU Partner Veteran” was falsely marked indicating that William Hayden was a veteran.

Hayden is not a veteran, according to the statement from Platkin’s office.

As a result, he received a $6,000 exemption to which he was not entitled, resulting in the avoidance of about $382 in taxes.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

When reached for comment, Hayden said he is innocent of the charge. He had no other comment on the indictment.

Calls for resignation

Joseph Labarbera, chairman of the Sussex County Republican Committee, called for Hayden to resign his seat on the commissioners board.

Hayden was elected in November 2022 to a three-year term that expires at the end of this year. He is not seeking re-election.

Labarbera also asked for an apology from the leadership of the Skylands Tea Party, “who supported Bill Hayden to the detriment of this county’s citizens and the Republican Party.”

“What Bill Hayden is indicted for is despicable,” said Labarbera, a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He pointed out that Hayden has left the GOP by declaring himself an independent. All other members of the commissioners board are Republicans.

Labarbera said he has found Hayden to be “a dishonorable and malignant actor in Sussex County politics.”

“His track record of unsuccessful innuendo and accusations has been a toxic cloud on this county and our Republican Party.”

Zoe Heath, chairwoman of the Sussex County Democratic Committee, also urged him to resign.

”Bill Hayden is a coward and the very worst of his party, who protected him and his lies until it was no longer politically expedient as his lies came to light,” she said.

”Even before the alleged stolen valor story was public, the Sussex Dems have long sounded the alarm regarding the extremist and dishonorable behavior and actions of Bill Hayden that was largely emboldened by the Sussex County Republican establishment.”