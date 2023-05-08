Sussex Tech students create historical art

Sussex County Technical School held its first Historical Art Show on April 25 in the McNeice Auditorium lobby.

The event was conceived by the History Department with the assistance of art teacher Molly Fantasia.

Students were directed to create original pieces of art that depicted historical events, places, people, concepts and ideas.

There were 134 entries.

Mina Lin, a 10th-grader, created a pencil drawing of Mount Rushmore with four people of her choice.

She chose civil rights activist the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; Jonas Salk, who developed one of the first successful polio vaccines; Wilbur Wright, an American inventor and aviation pioneer along with his brother Orville; and Henry Ford. The had their first successful airplane fight on Dec. 17, 1903 and last but no least in Mina’s penciled drawing of Mt. Rushmore is Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Co.

Joseph Bimbi, a ninth-grader who said he is a history buff, made a cake in the shape of a bust of Marie Antoinette, who was beheaded. Her famous phrase “Let them eat cake” was written on the bib on her dress amid the pearls around her neck.

Sophia Lemanski, a 10th-grader, created historical cookies of Jane Seymour, Anne Boleyn and the other four wives of King Henry VIII of England.

Sarah Coscia, an 11th-grader studying commercial arts, created a few projects. Among them: A charcoal drawing called “Feet of an Apostle” and a bracelet in embroidery floss called “Mona Lisa’s Eyes.”

Contest winners

Best Overall Artists (tie): Sophia Lavin for “Pasquino Group” and Sarah Coscia for “Lovers of Valadarol”

Best Use of Materials (tie): Marjorie Clarke for “Elizabethan Garden” and Tim Pallis and Cole Philips for “Twin Towers”

Most Creative: Joseph Bimbi for “Marie Antoinette Cake”

Fan Favorite: Damien Gallone and Michael Merle for “1812 Wood Carving”

Honoratble Mentions: Esteban Ramirez for “Elizabethan Sword,” Owen Jaros for “Elizabethan Rapier,” Sophia Lemanski for “Henry VIII 6 Wives,” Zoe Mueller and Zach Doyle for “World Trade Center,” William Spain for “Metallica Hi-Hat Cymbal,” Zoe Caraballo for “Sid-Lisa,” Gabby Moen and Adrianna Rojas for “The Decades,” Elaina Marcado for “Salem Witch Trial,” Bridget Esposito for “Marie Antoinette Cake,” Christian Kuhar for “Spamton-Lisa,” Trevor Reyelt for “Car,” Hassan Abassy for “Stalin,” Ethan Corrado for “Holy Wars,” Keegan Murtagh for “Wrestling Shoe,” Kalle Young for “Regency Dress,” Mina Lina for “Mt. Rushmore,” Sarah Coscia for “Mona Lisa’s Eyes,” Kimberly Coscia for “Squid-Lisa,” Jasper d’Ancona for “Cook Lisa,” Kyle Tully for “George Washington,” Aidan O’Neil for “Irish Civil War,” Sophia Lemanski for “Cherry Blossom Tree,” Evan Vega for “Twin Towers Attack,” Alyssa Vandepolder for “The Wander Lisa,” Dylan Wyczynski for “Donald Trump,” Sarah Coscia for “Feet of an Apostle,” Michael Christensen for “Three old cars,” Julia St. Clair for “Mt. Rushmore” and Alyssa Matteson for “Costume Portfolio”

Curator’s Favorites: Kelly Masullo for “Marsha P. Johnson” and Maurice Spain for “Iwo Jima”

The show is expected to be held annually.