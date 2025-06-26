Summer reading program under way

The Sussex County Library System invites residents of all ages to join its 2025 Summer Reading Program, “Color Our World,” from June 26 to July 26.

Participants may read or listen to books, graphic novels or magazines and attend events to earn raffle tickets for prizes.

The programs begins Thursday, June 26 with “Meg’s Artistry,” bringing color and creativity to life for teens and tweens.

Programs are at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Dorothy Henry Branch, 66 Route 94, Vernon, and 1 p.m. Thursday at the Franklin Branch, 103 Main St., as well as at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at the Dennis Branch, 101 Main St., Newton.

On Friday, June 27, families with young children are invited to “Color Your World with Books,” a high-energy magic show by Brian Richards, at 10 a.m. at the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton, and 12:30 p.m. at the Louise Childs Branch, 21 Stanhope Sparta Road, Stanhope.

“Mr. UnPoppable’s POP ART Balloon Show,” by master balloon artist Mark Ghia, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sussex-Wantage Branch, 69 County Route 639, Wantage.

For adults, local artist Regina Orr will lead a watercolor painting workshop at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library in Frankford.

Fun and educational events for all ages are planned throughout the summer. Go online to sussexcountylibrary.org/summer-reading for the schedule

All events and programs are free and open to all.

Children and teens may stop by weekly to earn weekly prizes and enter raffle tickets.

Prize winners must have a Sussex County library card.