Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Sparta will hold its annual carnival July 8-12 at the church, 294 Sparta Ave.

The hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

There will be games with prizes, food and treats, and rides for all ages as well as a White Elephant sale to benefit a sister parish in Haiti.

For information, call Gil Gibbs at 973-670-7217 or send email to carnival@ollsparta.org