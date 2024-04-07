Softball team wins first two games

Karli Matthews went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs; Daphne Matthews was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs; and Joelle Lucatorto doubled twice and drove in four runs to fuel the High Point Regional High School softball team to a 13-10 victory over Kittatinny there Saturday, April 6.

High Point held an 11-1 lead after its at-bat in the top of the fourth inning before Kittatinny answered with three runs in the bottom half of the frame and six more in the fifth.

Mikayla Conklin added two hits, an RBI and five runs, and Megan Jennings singled, scored a run and struck out 11 to aid the decision.

The Wildcats opened their season Friday afternoon, April 5 with a six-inning 14-4 victory over Lenape Valley in Stanhope.

Rachel Teague went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBI and twi runs; Lucatorto was 2-for-5 with four RBI; and Grace Meyers went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.

Abby Macfie added three hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs, and Karli Matthews was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

High Point (2-0) is scheduled to play host to Morris Tech at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11 before traveling to Rockaway to take part in the Morris Hills Tournament beginning at noon Saturday, April 13.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared last week:

Baseball

Matt Sabato and Kyle Morsell each pitched three innings for High Point, which bowed to Pope John, 3-1, in its season-opening game April 6 in Sparta.

The Wildcats will play at Vernon at 4 p.m. April 11 before traveling to Union County to play at Westfield at 10 a.m. April 13.

Boys lacrosse

High Point suffered three straight road losses to start its 2024 campaign, including a 10-9 setback at Morris Catholic in Denville on Monday, April 1.

Eli Nosal had a game-high six goals in the loss, with Brian Gruber totaling two goals and three assists and Ethan Munoz adding a goal and an assist.

The Wildcats will play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. April 11.

Girls lacrosse

Ashley Boffa and Madison Tallamy each scored twice and Isabelle Fancera and Hailey Mazzie-White each added a goal to help lift High Point to a 6-5 victory over Boonton there April 5.

Brianna Francois anchored the defense with a five-save effort.

The Wildcats (1-0) are scheduled to play host to Mary Help of Christians at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12.

Boys tennis

High Point (0-0) will play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. April 11.

The roster includes seniors Chase Krisanda, Devin Rosser, Isaac Schuman, Carter Van Stone and Nohlan Wehrli and juniors Leo Castillo, Sam Faillace and Zach Sprung.

Boys golf

The Wildcats came up just short, dropping a 172-174 decision to Sparta on April 1 at the Lake Mohawk Golf Course.

Jacob Woods tied for a round-low 41 followed by Jacob Dippel (44), John Elko (44), Brendan Percey (45), Luke Anderson (48) and Carson Citro (53).